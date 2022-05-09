Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thoughtworks stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

