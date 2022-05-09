TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.44

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 2088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

