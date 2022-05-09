The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.86) to GBX 2,160 ($26.98) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.98) to GBX 2,190 ($27.36) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.92) to GBX 2,020 ($25.23) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,706.60.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About The Weir Group (Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Weir Group (WEGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.