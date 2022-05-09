The Transfer Token Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00010720 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $378.90 million and approximately $289,391.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

