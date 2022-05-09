The Sandbox Tops 1-Day Volume of $506.39 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $506.39 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00005745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00344366 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001753 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00220993 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,539,778 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

