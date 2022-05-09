The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,237 shares during the period. New York Times comprises approximately 5.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of New York Times worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 106,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $34.36. 2,953,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,272. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

