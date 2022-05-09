The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.45 Million

Equities analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to report sales of $115.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.25 million to $116.70 million. Lovesac posted sales of $82.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $652.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.32 million to $658.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $777.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Lovesac stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. 217,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.43. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lovesac by 15.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Lovesac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at $6,665,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lovesac by 15.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

