The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 686.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.03. 5,232,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.50 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.43.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

