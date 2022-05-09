The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 48,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRX stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

