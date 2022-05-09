The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Holdings Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of E.W. Scripps worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSP. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

SSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Huber Research lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $378,128. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.W. Scripps (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.