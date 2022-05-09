The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Allen Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 5.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $466,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,639,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $631,278,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,516,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,344,000 after purchasing an additional 313,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

SCHW stock traded down $3.29 on Monday, reaching $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,584. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 318,906 shares worth $28,289,472. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

