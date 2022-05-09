The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,925.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($59.34) to GBX 4,550 ($56.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.21) to GBX 5,300 ($66.21) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

BKGFY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

