TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.97. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $102.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.13 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies (Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

