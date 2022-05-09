Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

TSLA stock traded down $7.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $865.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,265,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $947.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $989.41. The company has a market capitalization of $896.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

