TerraUSD Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $17.51 billion and approximately $2.32 billion worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006964 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 18,645,933,712 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

