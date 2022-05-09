Telos (TLOS) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Telos has a total market cap of $174.30 million and $7.76 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telos has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

