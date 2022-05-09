Telemark Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,380,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Gentherm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 5,600.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 448,851 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $8,711,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 464,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,339,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,007. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

