Telemark Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Telemark Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of KnowBe4 worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 29.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 303,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738 in the last ninety days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 92,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,691. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.53.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

