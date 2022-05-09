Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $33.31 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises 2.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Hess worth $33,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,473,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,389,000 after buying an additional 178,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hess by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,417 shares of company stock worth $66,162,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $10.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.73. 218,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

