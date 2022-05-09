Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,569,476 Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,569,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,177,000. Bowlero accounts for approximately 1.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 8.07% of Bowlero as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,059,000.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,987. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.09.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Profile (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.