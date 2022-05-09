Telemark Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for 2.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $30,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $45,502,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after acquiring an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after acquiring an additional 51,090 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:VMI traded down $7.88 on Monday, reaching $244.41. 3,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,069. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.33.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

