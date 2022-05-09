Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Buys $1,350,000.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) Director Michael Ackermann acquired 100,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.24. 386,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,059. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.45. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TARS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.