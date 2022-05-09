Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.02

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.
TARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.