Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.02

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

TARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,046,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

