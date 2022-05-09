Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tantech by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares during the period.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

