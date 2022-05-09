Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $190.00. The company traded as low as $110.80 and last traded at $111.61, with a volume of 5606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.27.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.