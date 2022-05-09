Tadpole Finance Price Hits $3.37 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00009867 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $776,923.60 and approximately $17,726.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,635,871.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00368191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00189978 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.00552774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039360 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,033.19 or 1.78569327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

