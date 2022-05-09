Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRHC. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 74.84%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

