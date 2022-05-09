T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

