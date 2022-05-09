Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.58.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.22. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6974888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

