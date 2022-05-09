SuperFarm Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $131.64 million and $13.00 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002923 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

