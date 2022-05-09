Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.67 million and $1.93 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.84 or 0.07280553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,525,799 coins and its circulating supply is 353,949,845 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

