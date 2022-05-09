Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.53-$4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.51-$1.69 EPS.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.17. 460,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $58.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,678 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 105,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

