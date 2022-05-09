SUN (old) (SUN) Market Capitalization Tops $152,457.26

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the dollar. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,635,871.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00368191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,165.14 or 0.99959491 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00189978 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

