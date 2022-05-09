Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.51%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, EVP Grant Whitney sold 6,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $186,186.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $37,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,212 shares of company stock worth $4,485,372 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 890,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 745,590 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 723,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,225.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 690,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after acquiring an additional 619,119 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

