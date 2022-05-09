Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,234,000 after purchasing an additional 603,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,544,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.07. 487,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

