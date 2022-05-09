Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,445 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.58. 10,077,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,896,685. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

