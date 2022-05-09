Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,157 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.09. The stock had a trading volume of 818,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,921. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.24.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

