Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.53.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $21.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $472.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,808. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $466.56 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $536.05 and a 200-day moving average of $629.33.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

