Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $124.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,926. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

