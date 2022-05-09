Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $6.23 Million Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000.

Shares of IYR traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,089,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,918. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.26.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

