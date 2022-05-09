Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $58.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $58,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,587,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,314,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,499. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

