Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.79. 662,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.64. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.