Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,560,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,133,592. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

