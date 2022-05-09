Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after buying an additional 824,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3,942.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,363,000 after buying an additional 798,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

