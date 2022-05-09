Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.77. 172,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,092. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $417.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average of $144.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.