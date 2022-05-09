Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 31,784 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,419. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.42. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.99 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

