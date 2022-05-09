Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $229.96

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $229.96 and last traded at $230.97, with a volume of 11744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $240.08.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,397,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after purchasing an additional 693,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

