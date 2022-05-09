StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $50,373.96 and approximately $7.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 40.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001558 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,724,098,229 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

