StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$8.00.

SVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

