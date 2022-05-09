StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.62. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

